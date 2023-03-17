Sheriff, Deputies in ‘Gang’ Charged Over Alleged Kidnapping Scheme
CAUGHT OUT
The sheriff and two deputies of a county in southwestern Utah have been arrested for a slew of charges relating to an alleged attempted kidnapping and “street gang activity.” Iron County Sheriff Jeffery Burkett is part of a group of men indicted on multiple charges Thursday, with Burkett facing eight counts, including participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities, first-degree attempted kidnapping, second-degree stalking, obtaining criminal history info under false pretenses, misusing 911, making a false report and conspiracy to commit a class a/b/c felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years, according to an arrest report seen by The Daily Beast. Two Iron County sheriff’s deputies—Matthew A. Cozad and Deputy Major Chase R. Bresnahan—and another man, Donald R. Gaston, were also charged over the allegations, however with lesser counts. According to charging documents obtained by KSDK, the officers were helping Gaston “with a scheme to kidnap Gaston’s children from their mother after a domestic dispute.” The Missouri Highway Patrol has stepped into assist with policing duties after the men were booked into the Washington County jail. “There has been an ongoing attempt to remove Sheriff Burkett from office before he even took office,” a statement from Burkett’s attorney said.