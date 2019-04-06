Iron Maiden Lead Singer Made Honorary Citizen of Bosnia’s Capital
Bosnia’s capital, Sarajevo, made Iron Maiden lead singer Bruce Dickinson an honorary citizen on Saturday. The city honored Dickinson for a concert he performed while Sarajevo was under siege during the 1992-95 war. “In a world where things only last for about five seconds on social media... people are still remembering it. That’s really quite something,” Dickinson said. “This is a brilliant day, a lovely day and it’s great to be back.” Sarajevo Mayor Abdulah Skaka presented the award at a ceremony in City Hall, which was badly damaged during the long Bosnian Serb siege of the city. Saturday marked the start of the Bosnian Serb siege that killed more than 11,000 people. “The arrival of Mr. Dickinson in Sarajevo in 1994 was one of those moments that made us in Sarajevo realize that we will survive, that the city of Sarajevo will survive,” Skaka said.