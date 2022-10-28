‘Irreplaceable’ Harlem Leader Rev. Calvin Butts Dead at 73
‘TREMENDOUS LOSS’
The Rev. Calvin Butts, a well-respected and beloved leader in New York, and particularly Harlem, for more than 30 years, has died at the age of 73. He passed away on Friday, the church announced on its website, and the Rev. Conrad Tillard of Flatbush-Tompkins Congregational Church in Brooklyn, told the New York Daily News that his friend died from cancer, saying that “it’s hard for me to think of Harlem without him.” A leading voice, Butts was known for his community activism and hosting guests like Fidel Castro and former President Bill Clinton in his church. “His passing is a tremendous loss for our state,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted. He also served as chairman for the non-profit Abyssinian Development Corp., helping make over a billion dollars for housing and commercial development for Harlem. “Rev. Butts was a major pillar in the Harlem community and is irreplaceable,” Rev. Al Sharpton said. “He was a dominant faith and academic leader for decades. We knew each other for more than 40 years, and while we did not always agree we always came back together.” He leaves behind his wife, three children and six grandchildren.