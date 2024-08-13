George Clooney isn’t so happy with his From Dusk Till Dawn co-star these days.

The famed actor conceded Tuesday he’s “a little irritated” with Quentin Tarantino after the legendary director apparently suggested Clooney isn’t a real movie star.

It’s unclear when Tarantino made the supposed dig, but Clooney had some choice words when he sat down with Brad Pitt for an interview with GQ and detailed the behind-the-scenes Hollywood drama.

“Quentin said some s--t about me recently, so I’m a little irritated,” Clooney began. “He did some interview where he was naming movie stars and he was talking about [Pitt] and somebody else, and then this [interviewer] goes, ‘Well, what about George?’ He goes, ‘He’s not a movie star.’ And then he literally said something like, ‘Name me a movie since the millennium.’”

Clooney was aghast that Tarantino would suggest he hasn’t starred in a hit film in nearly 25 years.

“Since the millennium?” Clooney told GQ, reacting to the swipe. “That’s kind of my whole f---ing career.”

The magazine reported that Pitt bursted into laughter at this point.

It’s understandable why Clooney, 63, would feel slighted. Some of his best work has come since the turn of the century, including his pair of Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actor for Syriana in 2005 and Best Picture for Argo , a film he co-produced, in 2012. Clooney also starred in The Perfect Storm in 2000, and the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy didn’t commence until 2001.

Clooney didn’t harp on his beef with Tarantino for long, it seems. GQ reported his final comments on the matter were, “So now I’m like, all right, dude, f--k off. I don’t mind giving him s--t. He gave me s--t. But no, look, we’re really lucky we got to work with these great directors...”

GQ reported that Tarantino’s name came up one more time in its sit down with Pitt and Clooney. It was regarding Tarantino’s acting in From Dusk Till Dawn, in which he starred as the erratic brother of Clooney’s character. Pitt praised Tarantino’s performance, which led Clooney to quip, “He was okay in it.”

Tarantino, 61, hasn’t publicly addressed Clooney’s clapback.