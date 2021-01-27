IRS Agent Stole Identity of His Own Target to Rake in Cash: Feds
DEVIOUS
An Internal Revenue Service agent stole the identity of the subject of one of his own investigations to start companies in foreign countries and purchase a luxury apartment in New York City, according to a 10-count indictment unsealed Tuesday. Bryan Cho, also known as Yong Hee Cho, is charged with possession of a fake foreign passport, aggravated identity theft, making false statements during a background check, and wire fraud. He had worked as a special agent with the IRS criminal investigation division since 2008, and during his employment, he used a faked passport to take over the identity of the subject of one of his own targets and set up companies in the Philippines, the Marshall Islands, and Guinea-Bissau, according to the indictment. He allegedly directed the proceeds from the companies towards purchasing a luxury apartment in New York City.