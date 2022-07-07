IRS Chief Charles Rettig Refers Rare Audit of Trump Foes James Comey, Andy McCabe to Inspector General
WE’LL LOOK INTO IT
The commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service has asked an internal watchdog to probe the inclusion of former FBI Director James Comey and his former deputy Andrew McCabe in a highly intrusive, supposedly random audit. The review was announced Thursday by the agency, which said in a statement that it had “referred the matter to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration for review,” and that Commissioner Charles Rettig had “personally” reached out to the inspector general following “a press inquiry.” The decision came one day after a bombshell report from The New York Times detailed how Comey and McCabe, two of former President Donald Trump’s avowed enemies for whose prosecutions he repeatedly pushed, were chosen for the rare audit. Comey was one of only 5,000 Americans chosen for the audit in 2017, while McCabe was one of 8,000 selected two years later. The Times reported Thursday that both men “had questions” about the audits, while Trump denied any prior knowledge of the situation.