IRS Pushes Back Tax Day to May 17

The Internal Revenue Service has pushed back the official federal income tax filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement, “This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities.” The agency made a similar move last year due to the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic. Taxpayers should check their individual state’s deadlines for instructions and potential delays of state income taxes.