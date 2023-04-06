CHEAT SHEET
    IRS Reveals $80 Billion Overhaul, Including Plans to Go After Wealthy Tax Evaders

    SWEEPING CHANGE

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) building is seen in Washington, U.S. September 28, 2020.

    Erin Scott/Reuters

    The Internal Revenue Service on Thursday released its $80 billion plan to overhaul the agency into a “digital first” tax collector that provides “world class” service. The massive proposal includes modernizing IRS technology, a communication and customer service overhaul, the use of machine-learning technology to detect inaccuracies, personnel additions and more. More than half of the $80 billion will go towards combatting big-ticket tax evaders, including corporations and the nation’s wealthiest individuals. The agency wants to focus on “hiring the accountants, attorneys, and data scientists needed to pursue high-income and high-wealth individuals, complex partnerships and large corporations that are not paying the taxes they owe,” IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel said. The much-anticipated overhaul is part of President Joe Biden’s economic plan, which aims to put a dent in $7 trillion of uncollected tax revenue to fund climate change and lower prescription drug prices, among other Democratic initiatives.

