IRS Whistleblower in Hunter Biden Probe Is Ghosting Dem-Led Senate Committee
COLD SHOULDER
The Internal Revenue Service whistleblower who claimed federal agencies have “slow-walked” the ongoing probe into Hunter Biden’s finances in his first public interview Wednesday has apparently given the Senate Finance Committee the cold shoulder, The Independent reported. Gary Shapley is now ghosting the Democratic-led IRS-oversight committee following its several-hour-long meeting with his attorney, and has called off a planned interview with the panel. “Committee staff on both sides agreed with counsel to meet directly with the whistleblower next week, however the whistleblower has since backed out of that agreement and declined an attempt to reschedule,” a source on the committee told The Independent. Shapley’s distancing from the committee comes as he revs up to lay out evidence regarding his allegations before the GOP-controlled House Ways and Means Committee in a closed session Friday.