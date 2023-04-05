Dealer Who Sold Killer Drugs to Michael K. Williams Pleads Guilty
JUSTICE
The man accused of selling actor Michael K. Williams a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin pleaded guilty to one count of narcotics conspiracy in a Manhattan courtroom on Wednesday, according to court records. Irvin Cartagena, who goes by the nickname “Green Eyes,” was part of a criminal group that continued peddling the drug even after they knew it had killed the Wire star, selling it in broad daylight in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The transaction that led to the death of the actor, who famously played gay criminal Omar Little on the critically acclaimed drama, was captured on video on Sept. 4, 2021. Williams was found dead in his apartment two days later. Three other men were charged in the conspiracy along with Cartagena, who was arrested in Puerto Rico last year. He will be sentenced on August 18.