Is America Lost Without Sports?

You could argue that, as a fan of Detroit teams, I haven’t had much “sports” to watch in recent years anyway. And you could argue that, given the harms caused by its excesses, it’s about time that the sports industrial complex took a breather.

Certainly this historic halt of sports—suspended seasons from the NBA, NHL, MLB, XFL, the Euroleague, and all major soccer leagues; canceled championships from March Madness and a raft of other college sports, including hockey, baseball, softball, track and field, swimming and diving, wrestling, and gymnastics; canceled PGA Tour and tennis tournaments; and postponements from the Masters and the Boston and London marathons— is the right thing to do for public health. Amidst the rising threat from the novel coronavirus, it is heartening to see that we have our priorities straight.

At the same time, to have a huge part of our cultural life cut off like this — abruptly, indefinitely, and with such totality—is a shock. Today, as it happens, is Selection Sunday, when the men’s and women’s March Madness brackets are usually set, and we all start thinking about which 12 seed is really going to upset which 5. Well, not this year.