Is Andrew Yang About to Run for Mayor of New York?

Andrew Yang has been quite busy since the former democratic candidate ended his bid in the 2020 presidential election. Naturally, we had to talk to him about it.

In this episode of The New Abnormal, Rick Wilson and Molly Jong-Fast talk to Andrew Yang about whether he’d take a gig in a Biden administration—age-gap be-damned—and why he’s talking to Mike Bloomberg’s team (hint: there might, might, just might be a run for mayor of New York in his future).

“I like to try and solve problems. New York obviously has its huge share of problems,” says Yang. (And yes, DeBlasio’s “Jewish Community” tweet was mentioned.)

Then the trio rap about what it’s like to try to raise $100 million for 100,000 food stamp recipients in 100 days, the future of the country’s economy, and how totally weird it is to meet a guy with a tattoo of your face on his calf: “I was like, now I better win, for this guy.”

Rick and Molly also discuss why Mike Flynn is just another shiny object in the classic fascist playbook. Plus! Rick explains how “the zombie apocalypse will be largely indistinguishable from a Trump rally.”

