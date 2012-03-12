Is Cheney Afraid of Toronto?

Former Vice President Cheney has reportedly canceled an April speech in Toronto, reportedly because of security concerns.

I repeat the word "reportedly" because on its face the story is very hard to understand. Toronto police are certainly capable of coping with protesters planning to disrupt public events.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu—probably the world's number-one target of violent extremist protests—spoke without incident in Toronto in the summer of 2010.

Was Cheney not offered equal protection? If so, that would be a real shame for Toronto's reputation for civility and fair-mindedness.