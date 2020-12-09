Is it Sacrilege to Use 15-Year-Old Bourbon in Cocktails?

It takes courage to create cocktails with older whiskies, but it’s more than worth the effort.

To help you overcome your fears of ruining a dram, on this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum share some tips and advice for using mature spirits in mixed drinks along with a chaser of spirited history.

They are also joined by Knob Creek® ambassadors Amanda Gunderson and Tim Heuisler who offer insights and their favorite recipes featuring older bourbons.

So fix yourself a whiskey cocktail and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Old-Fashioned

By Tim Heuisler

INGREDIENTS

2 Parts Knob Creek® 9-Year-Old Bourbon

2 dashes Angostura© Bitters

1 tsp Simple syrup (one part sugar, one part water)

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Orange peel

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a rocks glass and fill with one large ice cube. Stir, and garnish with an orange peel.

Perfect Manhattan

By Tim Heuisler

INGREDIENTS

2 Parts Knob Creek® 12-Year-Old Bourbon

.5 part Sweet vermouth

.5 part Dry vermouth

Regans’© Orange Bitters

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Cherry

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a cherry.

Boulevardier

By Tim Heuisler

INGREDIENTS

1 Part Knob Creek® 15-Year-Old Bourbon

.75 part Sweet vermouth

.75 part Campari©

tsp Green Chartreuse©

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Orange peel

DIRECTIONS

Add all of the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir, and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with an orange peel.

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

