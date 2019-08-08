Is It Still Safe to Be a Latino in Donald Trump’s United States?

Patrick Crusius was so committed to the cause of making America white again and doing his part to fend off what he considered the “Hispanic invasion of Texas” that he apparently drafted a poor man’s manifesto to make his intentions clear.

Crusius considered himself a patriot. He wrote, “ Our founding fathers have endowed me with the rights needed to save our country from the brink (of) destruction.” As he saw it, what has brought us to the brink is immigration.

The rights in question included the right to—stop me if this sounds familiar—procure a high-powered rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. They also included the right to leave Allen, Texas, the overwhelmingly white Dallas suburb where he lived, on Saturday and drive, freely and without papers, at least 10 hours in the Texas summer heat on a ghoulish hunting trip.