Is Kanye West’s New Song Title an Homage to His Wife’s Barely There Style?
TAKE OFF WHAT?
Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, may not be big on irony, but the title of the new bonus track he dropped on Tuesday night will raise a few eyebrows among those following the sparse fashion choices of the rapper’s wife, Bianca Censori. Her increasingly risqué costumes have gradually morphed into, well, nothing much at all. TMZ featured photos of her wearing a totally see-through shirt and mini pants the other day accessorized with a camo cap that actually did cover her hair. At least she got her money’s worth at the tanning salon she was visiting with no pesky tan lines. Days earlier, she was pictured out in L.A. with the tiniest of silver bikinis. After releasing his new album with Ty Dolla $ign, VULTURES2, Ye followed up with another new song for sale on his Yeezy website. The title? “Take Off Your Dress.” It was enough for one hip-hop fan to post a photo of the couple on X and ask: “Why does she walk around like this while Ye is covered head to toe Why doesn’t he wear a Speedo? Fair is fair.”