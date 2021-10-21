Is Miami Commissioner Trolling Activists With ‘Adopt-a-Homeless’ Plan?

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Miami Herald
A Miami commissioner who wanted to ban homeless encampments is now seemingly trolling activists by formally proposing the city create an “adopt-a-homeless” program with incentives for private citizens to shelter the unhoused. The Miami Herald reports that Joe Carollo first floated the concept sarcastically during a hearing where people spoke out in opposition to the ban. It’s now a resolution for the commission’s Oct. 28 meeting, with Carollo claiming that it’s a serious idea. Attorney David Peery told the Herald he highly doubted that. “Commissioner Carollo is distracting attention away from a very serious problem that we have with homelessness in our city... It feels intended to make fun of activists.”