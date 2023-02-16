Is Mike Pence Suggesting We Get Rid of Social Security?
SUNSET TIME
Former Vice President Mike Pence became the latest prominent Republican to propose sunsetting Social Security and Medicare on Thursday, telling Fox News that “we can replace the New Deal with a better deal.” With conservatives (falsely) insisting that President Joe Biden was lying when he said “some Republicans” want to get rid of social entitlement programs, Pence said it was time to talk “about reforming entitlements” during the current debt ceiling negotiations. “I think we can replace the New Deal programs with a better deal,” he declared. “I think in Social Security, you can keep all the promises that you made to seniors.” Pence added that people retiring “within the next 20 years” can also keep Social Security, but “younger Americans” should have an option to “invest a portion of their Social Security in a private savings account and get a better deal.” Fox News anchor Sandra Smith wondered if “there’s an appetite for that,” while her colleague John Roberts noted that Pence—who is weighing a White House run—needed a “thick pair of electrician’s gloves” because he’s “about to touch the third rail of politics.” Roberts also said that President Joe Biden is going to place Pence “side-by-side” with Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), whose plan calls for entitlement programs to phase out every five years.