Is Newsmax Already Pulling the Plug on This Primetime Host?
FACE PLANTE
MAGA channel Newsmax appears to be quickly losing confidence in conservative radio host Chris Plante as the lead moderator of its primetime ripoff of Fox News’ The Five, six network insiders told Confider. Over the Labor Day weekend, the right-wing network decided to bump The Right Squad from 9 to 10 p.m., swapping it with Trump acolyte Greg Kelly’s program. The move comes as the Plante-led panel show’s viewership has trailed far behind Newsmax’s other primetime offerings from Kelly and Eric Bolling, despite the channel’s overall surging ratings since Fox News fired Tucker Carlson. The show’s viewership has dropped precipitously since its launch, losing 30 percent from May to July. Much of the blame has been placed at Plante’s feet, with network employees wondering why Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy—who has long wanted to launch a panel show—chose the D.C. radio host and former CNN correspondent in the first place. According to the Newsmax insiders who spoke with Confider, Plante, 63, is believed to lack chemistry with his panelists, thanks to an “uncomfortable” and “awkward” on-air presence. “He doesn’t fit in… He’s not good on TV,” one staffer said, while another added: “His show is painful to watch. The people sitting with him look like hostages.” Another network insider, meanwhile, straight-up asked: “Who is he? Where did Newsmax even find him? He’s terrible.” Since the schedule change, Kelly’s show has nearly doubled what Plante drew in the 9 p.m. hour. In fact, The Right Squad has barely averaged 200,000 viewers in its new time slot, losing roughly half of Kelly’s audience. A Newsmax spokesperson said when asked for comment: “The Daily Beast cites quotes that do not reflect the network’s view as we have full confidence in Chris Plante and the Right Squad to succeed.”