Is One of Epstein’s Co-Conspirators Suing His Estate?

SHOCKING

A mystery woman is suing for Epstein’s cash, saying she’s “virtually bankrupt” from having to defend herself against accusations relating to the pedophile’s sex crimes.

Kate Briquelet

Senior Reporter

The Daily Beast

Is one of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged accomplices suing his estate for damages?

Earlier this month, Epstein’s accused madam Ghislaine Maxwell filed a lawsuit against his $600-million estate, saying she was receiving death threats and that the financier promised to always provide her with monetary support.

Now a mystery woman who spent time in Epstein’s orbit is also pursuing a case against the estate, saying her reputation has been ruined and that she’s “virtually bankrupt” from having to defend herself against “false accusations” relating to Epstein’s sex crimes. 