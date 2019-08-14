Jennifer Araoz Sues Ghislaine Maxwell for Alleged ‘Brutal Rape’ by Epstein

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers sued his estate and girlfriend on Wednesday, alleging the sex offender’s employees facilitated her “brutal rape” at age 14 inside his Manhattan mansion.

Jennifer Araoz’s lawsuit names Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime girlfriend and alleged madam, as well as three unnamed staffers referred to as the “Recruiter,” the “Secretary,” and the “Maid.”

Araoz is the first to file a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate after the financier died of apparent suicide on Saturday in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. The lawsuit filed in a New York court came hours after the state’s new Child Victim Act took effect, which extends the statue of limitations to file civil cases for alleged sexual abuse of minors. (NBC News was first to report the filing.)

Aroaz, 32, alleges that Epstein sexually assaulted with increasing violence beginning in 2001.

She alleges that Maxwell and Epstein’s employees were the facilitators of the abuse, from recruiting Aroaz outside of her high school blocks away from Epstein’s home to summoning her there when he wanted to abuse her.

“I was just a lost kid, you know,“ Aroaz previously told NBC News in July, holding back tears.