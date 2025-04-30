Opinion

Is This Donald Trump’s Most Revealing Quote Yet?

Someone told me months ago that comedians are the people who best understand Trump. That’s absolutely true—and here’s why.

President Donald Trump holds a rally at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan on April 29, 2025.
Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

One of the defining debates of Donald Trump‘s decade-long dominance of American politics is this: Is he playing at a level—in terms of strategy, rhetoric etc.—that most people simply can’t grasp? Or at a level more simple than anyone imagines? Put another way: Is he playing three-dimensional chess, or is he eating the red checkers? In the wake of the 2016 election, I will admit that I considered the possibility that Trump was operating from a playbook too complex for me to understand. But, over time, it became clear that he was, well, just winging it. And in his latest interview with The Atlantic, the president himself confirmed my long-held belief in a single quote: “I just think that I say what’s on my mind.” The best way to think about Trump is as a stand-up comedian. He tries out lots of bits and routines in any given day or week or month. What works—and by that I mean what makes people fired up—he keeps. What doesn’t? It gets jettisoned. Just remember, though, that the punchlines are always savage.

The Atlantic
