Is This the Real Reason Why Trump’s Freaking Out About the Defense Bill?

THE ILLICIT CASH ACT

He keeps bringing up weird reasons to oppose a rare popular, bipartisan bill, but he hasn’t mentioned the provision that could expose his shady business practices and partners.

Martin Sheil

opinion

Bloomberg

For 59 years, Congress has passed and the president has signed the National Defense Authorization Act. So why is Donald Trump threatening to veto this year’s $700-billion-and-change plan, which has broad bipartisan support and is widely seen as critical to national security?

Trump has objected to a provision that would change the names of military bases named after Confederate officials and to a non-defense add-on that would preserve a piece of the 1996 Telecommunications Act shielding tech companies from liability for content posted by their users.

None of that explains why he’d risk a humiliating veto override to shoot down a popular bipartisan bill. One thing that would explain his bizarre position here is another add-on: one that could expose financial arrangements that Trump would prefer to keep hidden.