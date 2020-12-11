Is This When Ivanka Will Run Against Little Marco Rubio?

Ivanka and Jared have big plans... to move to Florida, and maybe start the tropical version of the Met Ball. “If you had $30 million to spend on 1.6 acres of empty space, where would you buy it?” Molly asks Rick.

“Miami,” of course, to be somewhat near Trump’s favorite kid and son-in-law and witness when Ivanka primaries against Marco Rubio, he answers.

But when? In this episode of The New Abnormal, Rick and Molly make predictions.

Rick can see Trump turn against Rubio now: “I await the day that little Marco after applying his lip so firmly to Trump's, his entire critique of Donald Trump being in the form of elliptical, passive-aggressive Bible verses when he wakes up and goes, wait, she filed for what? And then Trump comes out and tweets about it and says, little Marco was never with me. I put up with him because blah, blah, blah.”

In the meantime, Rick makes another bleak prediction about Trump Republicans.

“They are scheming and planning right now to do every possible thing they can to fuck this up and cause enormous damage and cause as much pain as possible in the lives of ordinary people," he says.

Then, Democracy Docket founder Marc Elias walks us through what it’s been like fighting against Trump’s voter fraud cases across the country, and explains the hilarious reason the president was able to win just one.

And Daily Beast reporter Olivia Messer shares horrifying stories from her COVID superspreader coverage and some of the outlandish virus lies people have told her (and they actually believe).

Plus! How Biden can prevent the Hell that is a Trump 2024 campaign, and Mike Pompeo is sketchy as fuck—and not just because he’s throwing a 900-person holiday party.

