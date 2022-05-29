Isaac Hayes Family Slams Trump Using His Song for NRA Speech

The family of Isaac Hayes has spoken out against former president Donald Trump walking off and dancing to one of the late soul music pioneer’s songs following his controversial speech at the annual NRA convention. The ex-president’s speech at the gun-lobby event, mere days after 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were massacred in Uvalde, Texas, featured Trump reciting the names of the victims (to gong sounds) and calling for more armed teachers. Immediately after his remarks ended, Trump broke out his signature wooden dance moves on-stage to tune of a 1966 soul classic written by Hayes. “The estate and family of Isaac Hayes DID NOT approve and would NEVER approve the use of ‘Hold on I’m coming’ by Sam and Dave by Donald Trump at this weekends @NRA convention,” read a tweet posted to the late soul music pioneer’s account this weekend. “Our condolences go out to the victims and families of #Uvalde and mass shooting victims everywhere.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10