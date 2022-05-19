CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Wisconsin Man Kills Teen While Drunkenly Handling AR-15, Cops Say
AND...ANOTHER
Read it at WMTV
A Wisconsin man was charged with homicide after cops say he shot and killed his friend while drunkenly handling an AR-15 rifle. Isaiah Matthew Miller, 20, told investigators the shooting was an accident, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. He is now facing one count each of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and homicide by intoxicated use of a firearm. The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Marshall Iverson, according to local NBC affiliate WMTV. The shooting occurred shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday morning, authorities said. Iverson was pronounced dead at the scene. Miller was charged with a probation violation three days prior, jail records show.