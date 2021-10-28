Man, 83, Acquitted of Wife’s Murder—After Serving 45 Years

CHEAT SHEET
When Isiah Andrews was first tried for the 1974 stabbing murder of his wife, a Cleveland jury was not told that police had originally arrested another man for the the crime. Andrews was convicted and served 45 years in prison, always maintaining his innocence, until an appeals court last year ordered him retried because of prosecutors’ failure to disclose key details. On Wednesday, a jury that had all the facts acquitted Andrews, News5 Cleveland reported. “Today the jury got it right,” his lawyer, Marcus Sidoti, said. “He is finally vindicated. Isiah will never get these decades of his life back, but he can now live the remainder of his life a free man.”