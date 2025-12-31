‘The Wire’ Star Isiah Whitlock Jr. Dies at 71
Isiah Whitlock Jr., the beloved character actor known for roles in television series like The Wire, Veep, and The Good Cop, and who appeared in six Spike Lee films, died Tuesday after a short illness. He was 71. Whitlock, a member of San Francisco’s American Conservatory Theater, took on television roles in the 1980s before adding film credits to his name, the second of which was Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winning Goodfellas, in which he played the doctor of mobster Henry Hill’s brother. Over the next three-plus decades, the South Bend, Indiana, native built a lengthy list of roles ranging from Law & Order to Chappelle’s Show on television and Cocaine Bear to Lee’s BlacKkKlansman on the big screen. Whitlock is perhaps most well-known for his portrayal of corrupt Maryland state senator Clay Davis on all five seasons of HBO’s critically acclaimed The Wire. In that role, Whitlock further popularized his unique delivery of the word “sh-t,” which he first deployed in Lee’s 25th Hour in 2002. In 2018, the actor described how fans approach him “at least once a day,” either asking him to say it or saying it themselves. Whitlock said he picked up the phrase from his uncle, Leon.