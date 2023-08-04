CHEAT SHEET
    ISIS Finally Admits Boss Is Dead After Turkey Claimed His Kill

    ABOUT TIME

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Islamic State leader Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi has died, the terrorist group admitted.

    Reuters//Khalid al-Mousily

    Islamic State leader Abu Hussein al-Husseini al-Quraishi has died, the terrorist group admitted on Thursday, the first time it has addressed its own leadership situation since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan claimed that his country’s forces had killed him during a firefight back in May. ISIS relayed the news via a recording published to a spokesperson’s Telegram channel, adding that the group had chosen a new leader, named Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Quraishi. No details were given on the new leader’s background or personal history.

