ISIS Attacks Kobani from Turkey

The Syrian border town of Kobani fell under attack Saturday as ISIS launched an attack from Turkey, according to a Kurdish official and activists. Turkey itself, however, denies that its land was used in the attack. A suicide bomber in an armored vehicle detonated on the border crossing between Kobani and Turkey, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, and is now attacking the town from four sides instead of its usual three. Turkey acknowledged the attack but denied that the bomber crossed into Kobani from Turkey.