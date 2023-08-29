ISIS Bride Handed 14-Year Sentence for Enslaved Yazidi Girl’s Brutal Death
A German woman who enslaved a Yazidi girl and allowed her to die of thirst in punishing heat was sentenced to 14 years in prison by a Munich court on Tuesday. Jennifer Wenisch, 32, who joined ISIS in Iraq, allowed the 5-year-old girl to die for wetting the bed in 2015. Wenisch and her husband had bought the girl and her mother to serve as household slaves, and Wenisch was accused by prosecutors of threatening to shoot the mother as she wept over her daughter’s death. Wenisch had argued in court that it was her husband who had restrained the child and let her die in the scorching midday sun, but judges ruled that she had been just as culpable. Wenisch had previously been jailed for 10 years in 2021 for her part in the death, according to the BBC, before Germany’s public prosecutor successfully argued that the sentence was too lenient earlier this year.