ISIS Claims Responsibility for Fatal Shooting of 2 Israeli Cops
Two men who killed a pair of police officers in Israel on Sunday were affiliated with the Islamic State, according to the militant group, which claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted to its Telegram account. The gunmen were caught on surveillance footage walking into the middle of a street in Hadera, a city north of Tel Aviv, and opening fire with their assault rifles, the outlet reported. The attackers fatally wounded two members of Israel’s paramilitary border police before they were killed by police officers eating in a nearby restaurant. Israeli officials were quick to draw a possible connection between the assailants and ISIS, with Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev calling it “an alarming awakening,” according to The Times of Israel. The shooting occurred less than a week after an Arab attacker killed four Israelis and wounded two more in a car-ramming and stabbing attack at an outdoor mall in Beersheba, marking the country’s deadliest terror incident in years.