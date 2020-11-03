ISIS Claims Responsibility for Vienna Terror Attack
TAKING CREDIT
The Islamic State has claimed responsibility—without providing evidence—for the Monday night terrorist attack in Vienna that killed four people and wounded at least 22 more. The statement from the group’s Amaq News Agency, which was posted on Telegram Tuesday, was accompanied by a picture of a man, identified as “Abu Dagnah Al-Albany.” ISIS claimed he attacked crowds in Vienna on Monday with a machine gun and was later fatally shot by police. On Tuesday, Austrian authorities identified one attacker as 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzulai, an Austrian-North Macedonian dual national who had a previous terror conviction, according to the Associated Press. About 14 people have also been taken into “provisional” custody in the investigation. There was no evidence of a second perpetrator as of Tuesday.