FBI: No ISIS Connection to Las Vegas Shooter

The Federal Bureau of Investigations on Monday announced that they’ve discovered no connections between suspected Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock and the Islamic State. “We have determined to this point no connection with the international terrorist group,” said the FBI special agent in charge of the Las Vegas investigation. “We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that this is factually, thoroughly, and absolutely investigated to be able to bring comfort and peace back to this community.” Without providing even a shred of evidence, ISIS claimed responsibility for Sunday night’s mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured hundreds of others. Without naming Paddock, the terror organization said in a statement, via its news agency, that he “executed the operation in response to calls to target countries of the coalition.” In recent months, ISIS has claimed some attacks that were ultimately unrelated to their group: For example, the group claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Philippines casino that later turned out to have been perpetrated for financial motivations by a debt-ridden former public servant.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10