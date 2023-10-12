ISIS Flag Found Among Hamas Equipment After Kibbutz Attack, IDF Claims

CHEAT SHEET
An ISIS flag was found among Hamas gear inside a kibbutz attacked by militants over the weekend, the Israel Defense Forces claimed Thursday. The IDF said a photo appearing to show the black-and-white flag was taken in the Sufa kibbutz—one of the communities targeted by Hamas during its unprecedented incursion into Israel on Saturday. Other images seemingly showing the same flag were posted on Telegram on Wednesday by a group sharing horrific images allegedly taken by first responders in areas around Gaza. The Telegram account claimed the flag was found in the vest of a Hamas militant, and that the gunmen had been armed with what looked like rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns, and an anti-tank missile.