ISIS Plot To Attack Taylor Swift Concerts Thwarted in Austria

A terrorist plot to attack Taylor Swift’s Austrian concerts was thwarted on Wednesday, after authorities arrested two suspects who were found in possession of chemical substances and plans to terrorize the venue.

The suspects were planning to use the substances to attack Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium. The men were reportedly radicalized online and at least one is believed by authorities to have pledged allegiance to the Islamic terrorist group ISIS last month, according to Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung.

The concerts, which are scheduled for Thursday to Saturday this week, are reportedly sold out and massive crowds are expected. Security is being increased for the concerts now that the suspects have been apprehended.

Austria’s Director General for Public Safety told Kronen Zeitung “The suspected perpetrator was focused on the Taylor Swift concerts” and “Preparatory actions were detected,” but the “concrete threat has been averted.”

Accomplices are still being investigated to ensure the safety of Swift and her concertgoers, as “abstract danger” may still exist.