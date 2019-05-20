32 Dead After ISIS Militants Start Prison Riot in Tajikistan

Three guards and 29 prisoners are dead in Tajikistan after a riot broke out Sunday in a maximum-security prison for Islamic State militants. The brawl erupted when five militants, armed with makeshift knives and other weapons, killed three guards and five prisoners inside the facility that holds some 1,500 prisoners affiliated with ISIS. The Tajikistan Justice Ministry said Monday that the riot was instigated by the son of Gulmurod Khalimov, a Tajik special-forces colonel who defected to ISIS in 2015 and was later killed in Syria. The Associated Press reports that security forces at the prison intervened to restore order, killing 24 more prisoners.