CHEAT SHEET
NOT SO SWEET
ISIS Recruiter ‘Umm Nutella’ Sentenced to 48 Months After Violating Deal With Feds
A New Jersey woman who agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors after confessing to being an ISIS recruiter under the alias “Umm Nutella” was sentenced to 48 months in prison Wednesday for providing support to the terror group as a double agent. Sinmyah Amera Caesar, 24, was arrested in 2016 and pleaded guilty a year later to providing material support to ISIS. Federal prosecutors argued in a three-day sentencing hearing in Brooklyn that even while she was cooperating with authorities last July, Caesar was secretly contacting ISIS supporters and lied about it, “intentionally” deleting messages the would have revealed her criminal activity. Caesar was sentenced on two charges of crimes—conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and post-cooperation obstruction of justice.