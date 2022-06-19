ISIS Says It Launched Deadly Attack on Sikh Temple in Kabul
‘BARBARIC’
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul, Afghanistan, supposedly over alleged insults against the prophet Muhammad, the Associated Press reported. The attack, which resulted in a three-hour firefight between ISIS and Taliban fighters, left one person dead and seven others injured. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi blasted the “barbaric” incident as “cowardly terrorist attack.” The executive director for the U.S.-based Sikh Coalition told the Associated Press the attack was not surprising. “The international community, and in particular the United States, continues to fall short of urgently needed efforts to protect and safely resettle all Afghan Sikhs and Hindus,” executive director Anisha Singh said.