    ISIS Says Its Leader Has Been Killed, Declares Successor

    TERROR DEATH

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    ABDULAZIZ KETAZ/Getty

    The leader of ISIS has been killed and a successor appointed, the terror group’s spokesman said. In an audio message posted on Telegram, the spokesman confirmed the death of Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi and named Abu al-Husayn al-Husayni al-Qurashi as his successor, Reuters reports. The former leader was installed as the organization’s chief in March after his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, killed himself and members of his own family by detonating a powerful bomb during a U.S. special forces raid in northern Syria in February. Details of how the latest leader of the militant Islamist terror group was killed have not yet been disclosed.

    Read it at Reuters