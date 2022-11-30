CHEAT SHEET
ISIS Says Its Leader Has Been Killed, Declares Successor
The leader of ISIS has been killed and a successor appointed, the terror group’s spokesman said. In an audio message posted on Telegram, the spokesman confirmed the death of Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi and named Abu al-Husayn al-Husayni al-Qurashi as his successor, Reuters reports. The former leader was installed as the organization’s chief in March after his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, killed himself and members of his own family by detonating a powerful bomb during a U.S. special forces raid in northern Syria in February. Details of how the latest leader of the militant Islamist terror group was killed have not yet been disclosed.