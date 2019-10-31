CHEAT SHEET
KEEP YOUR ENEMIES CLOSE
ISIS Spy Who Betrayed Baghdadi Was ‘Motivated by Revenge’ After Family’s Harsh Treatment
The mole inside ISIS who betrayed leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and helped lead American troops to his compound in northern Syria wanted to avenge the harsh treatment of his family, the commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said. Gen. Mazloum Abdi told NBC News that the spy followed Baghdadi for months as he moved around various safe houses until the ISIS leader reached a position where a quick escape was practically impossible. The mole hasn’t been identified but he’s believed to be an Arab who had many relatives in ISIS. “I think he was under a lot of pressure from his family,” the general said. “His relatives were subjected to harsh treatment by ISIS and he no longer believed in the future of ISIS. He wanted to take revenge on ISIS and Baghdadi himself.” Abdi said the spy was at the compound when U.S. Special Forces attacked, but he “returned safely with the American forces,” and will now likely receive all or part of the $25 million bounty for Baghdadi’s head.