Isla Fisher Posts Spicy Marriage Dig After Wrapping Divorce
Isla Fisher shared a zinger about marriage on Tuesday, about a month after announcing that her divorce from Borat comedian Sacha Baron Cohen had been finalized. The post, which the Hot Rod actor shared to her Instagram Stories, read: “For all those men who say ‘Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?’ Here’s an update for you, Nowadays, 80% of women are against marriage. Why? Because women realize it’s not worth buying an entire pig, just to get a little sausage.” Fisher and Cohen, who have three children, announced in April last year that they had filed for divorce in 2023 after 13 years of marriage. “Our divorce has now been finalised,” they both wrote on their Instagram Stories last month. “We are proud of all we’ve achieved together and, continuing our great respect for each other, we remain friends and committed to co-parenting our wonderful children.” Days later, Fisher celebrated her ex in a Father’s Day post, calling him “the best father our children could hope for.” The two were together for more than 20 years after meeting at a party in Sydney, Australia. Cohen said in 2020 he thought she was “hilarious” when they met, and they bonded immediately.