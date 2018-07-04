Islamic State Leader’s Son ‘Killed Fighting Syrian Forces’

Read it at Associated Press
The young son of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has reportedly been killed in battles against Syrian and Russian forces, a major blow to the terrorist group after it was driven out of most of Syria and Iraq. The group posted a photo of a young boy purported to be the "son of the caliph," Huthaifa al-Badri, on its social media accounts late on Tuesday, saying he’d died in Homs province. The announcement did not specify when he was killed. Baghdadi's whereabouts remain unknown but he is believed to still be alive.