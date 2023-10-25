Israel Agrees to Delay Gaza Invasion After U.S. Request: Report
PIGEONHOLED
Israel has acquiesced to a request from the U.S. to hold off on launching its expected full-scale ground invasion of Gaza so the Pentagon can rush in almost a dozen air defense systems to protect American troops amid rising tensions in the Middle East, according to The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper reported on Wednesday that the missile systems could be put in place as soon as later this week. In making its invasion plans, Israel is also reportedly taking into consideration the potential for the release of more hostages held by Hamas, as well as the effort to supply humanitarian aid into Gaza. U.S. service members stationed in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are expected to be targeted by militant groups once the invasion begins, according to the Journal’s report.