Forget One-State and Two-State. This Is the Only Solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

The two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian century of conflict is back on the agenda in recent months because of converging controversies and developments. First, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been flirting with annexation of part of the West Bank, which Israel’s peace partners and adversaries warned could spell the end to a workable Palestinian state there.

At the same time a proposed “one state” solution by writer Peter Beinart and others has led to renewed controversy in pro-Israel circles in the United States.

Then on Aug. 13, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and the United States put out a joint statement that would halt Israel’s annexation plans and lead towards bilateral relations between Abu Dhabi and Jerusalem. But the agreement does not solve the question of what happens to the oft-discussed two-state solution.