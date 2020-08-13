Israel and UAE Reach Deal to Suspend West Bank Annexation and Open Diplomatic Ties
‘HISTORIC MOMENT’
The United Arab Emirates and Israel have reached a historic peace deal on Thursday that will lead to full diplomatic relations between the two countries, in an agreement reportedly brokered by President Donald Trump.
In a joint statement from the three countries acknowledging the deal, president, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said they “agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.” The statement said that the “diplomatic breakthrough” was at “the request of President Trump.” In the agreement, Israel will “suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the President’s Vision for Peace and focus its efforts now on expanding ties with other countries in the Arab and Muslim world.” The UAE and Israel will also continue their efforts to “achieve a just, comprehensive and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the statement said.
“This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region,” the statement read. Trump also called the agreement “a truly historic moment” to reporters in the Oval Office and added: “Now that the ice has been broken, I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates.”