‘We Are at War’: Israel Vows Revenge After Surprise Hamas Attack

‘THE ENEMY WILL PAY’

At least 22 people have been killed after Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack by air, land and sea from the Gaza Strip, catching Israel off-guard on a major holiday.

An emergency personnel works to extinguish the fire after rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel

AMIR COHEN

Hamas fighters have launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from air, land and sea, firing thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip early Saturday and killing at least 22 people.

“We are at war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a televised address. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”

“The enemy will pay an unprecedented price,” he added, saying Israel would “return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known.”

The attack caught Israel off guard coming on Simchat Torah, a religious holiday and 50 years to the day since the 1973 Mideast war.

This is a developing story

