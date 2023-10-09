Israel ‘Can’t Negotiate’ With Hamas After Attack, Netanyahu Tells Biden: Report

Read it at Axios
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President Joe Biden Sunday that Israeli soldiers “have to go in” to Gaza following the all-out assault on Israel by Hamas militants over the weekend, according to Axios. “We can’t negotiate now,” Netanyahu told the U.S. leader, per the outlet’s report. Biden did not try to dissuade the prime minister, who told the president that Israel couldn’t afford to show weakness after its ambush. “We need to restore deterrence,” Netanyahu said, according to Axios. Israel’s defense minister ordered a complete halt of food, water, and electricity to the Gaza Strip in the wake of the violence.