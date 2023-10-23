Israel Confirms Ground Raids in Gaza Ahead of War’s ‘Next Stage’
INCURSION
Israel’s chief military spokesman on Monday confirmed that his ground forces conducted limited raids in Gaza overnight. Hamas’ armed wing said Sunday that its militants had “clashed with the infiltrating force” and destroyed Israeli equipment. Speaking in a televised briefing, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said 222 people have now been confirmed as hostages taken during Hamas’ attacks on Oct. 7. “During the night there were raids by tank and infantry forces,” Hagari said. “These raids are raids that kill squads of terrorists who are preparing for the [...] next stage in the war,” he added, saying the raids went “deep” into Gaza. The military said one soldier was killed and three were injured in the raids. On Sunday, The New York Times reported that the Biden administration is advising Israel to delay an expected full-scale ground invasion of Gaza to allow more time for hostage negotiations and humanitarian aid deliveries into the besieged enclave.