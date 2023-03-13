Israel Education Minister Apologizes After Teachers’ Racist WhatsApp Group Exposed
AWFUL
Israel’s education minister has apologized after teachers were found mocking their Ethiopian Israeli students in a racist WhatsApp group on a field trip. Girls saw teachers posting in the group, titled “Black School Trip,” with one of the schoolgirls filming the exchange of messages over a teacher’s shoulder. “Instead of being our teachers and setting an example and making us feel like we’re in our safest place, you did the exact opposite,” one of the girls wrote as she shared the damning images on social media. “You are a disgrace, I’m ashamed that you’re our teachers and that you’re teaching the future generation.” All of the teachers involved have been suspended. “The incident will be dealt with severely with all the tools at our disposal,” Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch said. “I’m sorry for the distress that was caused for the students. There will be zero tolerance for these sorts of incidents on my watch.” About 150,000 people of Ethiopian origin reside in Israel, with many initially brought to the country in the 1980s during covert Mossad operations.